ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) volume exceeds 4.55 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) on July 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.80, soaring 0.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.98 and dropped to $7.72 before settling in for the closing price of $7.80. Within the past 52 weeks, ARR’s price has moved between $5.57 and $11.18.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 101.40%. With a float of $101.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.51 million.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Mortgage industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 52.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 01, was worth 364,179. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 33,700 shares at a rate of $10.81, taking the stock ownership to the 55,110 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 30, when Company’s Co-CEO and President sold 28,763 for $10.80, making the entire transaction worth $310,750. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.26) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.36% during the next five years compared to 15.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Trading Performance Indicators

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc., ARR], we can find that recorded value of 3.63 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s (ARR) raw stochastic average was set at 70.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.99. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.12. The third major resistance level sits at $8.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.60. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.47.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 846.02 million based on 103,170K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 80,790 K and income totals 15,360 K. The company made 33,340 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -66,430 K in sales during its previous quarter.