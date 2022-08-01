AXT Inc. (AXTI) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 31.48%

AXT Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) on July 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $8.00, soaring 24.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.85 and dropped to $7.86 before settling in for the closing price of $7.02. Within the past 52 weeks, AXTI’s price has moved between $4.97 and $10.52.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 11.10% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 351.70%. With a float of $40.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.87 million.

In an organization with 1008 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.51, operating margin of +9.39, and the pretax margin is +12.81.

AXT Inc. (AXTI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AXT Inc. is 6.30%, while institutional ownership is 54.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 06, was worth 112,720. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 11,561 shares at a rate of $9.75, taking the stock ownership to the 1,711,390 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 28,439 for $9.65, making the entire transaction worth $274,436. This insider now owns 1,722,951 shares in total.

AXT Inc. (AXTI) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.08) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +10.61 while generating a return on equity of 7.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 351.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 15.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AXT Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) Trading Performance Indicators

AXT Inc. (AXTI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AXT Inc. (AXTI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.41 million. That was better than the volume of 0.17 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, AXT Inc.’s (AXTI) raw stochastic average was set at 97.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.19. However, in the short run, AXT Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.13. Second resistance stands at $9.48. The third major resistance level sits at $10.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.50. The third support level lies at $7.15 if the price breaches the second support level.

AXT Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 300.20 million based on 42,952K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 137,390 K and income totals 14,580 K. The company made 39,650 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 3,170 K in sales during its previous quarter.