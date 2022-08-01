Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

On July 29, 2022, Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) opened at $3.05, higher 12.79% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.48 and dropped to $3.01 before settling in for the closing price of $2.97. Price fluctuations for BWV have ranged from $1.80 to $90.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -87.30% at the time writing. With a float of $6.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.46 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5 workers is very important to gauge.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Blue Water Vaccines Inc. is 26.20%, while institutional ownership is 10.40%.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of -110.59.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -87.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37

Technical Analysis of Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV)

The latest stats from [Blue Water Vaccines Inc., BWV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 18.49 million was superior to 2.87 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Blue Water Vaccines Inc.’s (BWV) raw stochastic average was set at 2.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 197.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 358.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.75. The third major resistance level sits at $4.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.81. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.61.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) Key Stats

There are currently 12,299K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 38.39 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -3,417 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -2,071 K.