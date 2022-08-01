Search
admin
admin

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

Top Picks

On July 29, 2022, Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) opened at $3.05, higher 12.79% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.48 and dropped to $3.01 before settling in for the closing price of $2.97. Price fluctuations for BWV have ranged from $1.80 to $90.90 over the past 52 weeks.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]

The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...

That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. .

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -87.30% at the time writing. With a float of $6.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.46 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5 workers is very important to gauge.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Blue Water Vaccines Inc. is 26.20%, while institutional ownership is 10.40%.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of -110.59.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -87.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37

Technical Analysis of Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV)

The latest stats from [Blue Water Vaccines Inc., BWV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 18.49 million was superior to 2.87 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Blue Water Vaccines Inc.’s (BWV) raw stochastic average was set at 2.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 197.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 358.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.75. The third major resistance level sits at $4.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.81. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.61.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) Key Stats

There are currently 12,299K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 38.39 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -3,417 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -2,071 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...

$11.47M in average volume shows that Amcor plc (AMCR) is heading in the right direction

Shaun Noe -
Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) on July 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $13.06, plunging -0.69% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) posted a 12.09% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Sana Meer -
July 29, 2022, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) trading session started at the price of $79.83, that was 4.31% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

A major move is in the offing as Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) market cap hits 3.72 billion

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on July 29, 2022, with Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) stock priced at $11.28, down -0.71% from the previous day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW