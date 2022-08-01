BTG (B2Gold Corp.) climbed 1.45 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On July 29, 2022, B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) opened at $3.50, higher 1.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.54 and dropped to $3.37 before settling in for the closing price of $3.46. Price fluctuations for BTG have ranged from $3.10 to $5.07 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 8.30% at the time writing. With a float of $1.04 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.06 billion.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of B2Gold Corp. is 1.12%, while institutional ownership is 67.21%.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.05) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 32.57% growth over the previous five years of trading.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for B2Gold Corp. (BTG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of B2Gold Corp. (BTG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 12.37 million, its volume of 12.83 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, B2Gold Corp.’s (BTG) raw stochastic average was set at 20.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.58 in the near term. At $3.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.30. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.24.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) Key Stats

There are currently 1,061,697K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.71 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,762 M according to its annual income of 420,070 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 365,580 K and its income totaled 80,720 K.