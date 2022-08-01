Cameco Corporation (CCJ) with a beta value of 0.98 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) on July 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $25.60, soaring 0.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.88 and dropped to $25.15 before settling in for the closing price of $25.54. Within the past 52 weeks, CCJ’s price has moved between $15.34 and $32.49.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -9.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -92.10%. With a float of $397.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $400.00 million.

The firm has a total of 2095 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.29, operating margin of -10.42, and the pretax margin is -11.67.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Uranium industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cameco Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 70.10%.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.02) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -6.95 while generating a return on equity of -2.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -92.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cameco Corporation (CCJ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cameco Corporation, CCJ], we can find that recorded value of 6.85 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 7.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.16.

During the past 100 days, Cameco Corporation’s (CCJ) raw stochastic average was set at 46.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.23. Now, the first resistance to watch is $26.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $26.33. The third major resistance level sits at $26.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.87. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $24.59.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.01 billion based on 398,437K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,177 M and income totals -81,850 K. The company made 314,290 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 31,860 K in sales during its previous quarter.