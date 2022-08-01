Cano Health Inc. (CANO) average volume reaches $3.70M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on July 29, 2022, with Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) stock priced at $6.40, down -4.09% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.40 and dropped to $6.08 before settling in for the closing price of $6.35. CANO’s price has ranged from $3.81 to $15.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 75.20%. With a float of $151.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.41 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2150 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.29, operating margin of -5.89, and the pretax margin is -7.25.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Cano Health Inc. is 9.50%, while institutional ownership is 77.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 2,043,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 300,000 shares at a rate of $6.81, taking the stock ownership to the 314,825 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s CEO and President bought 15,000 for $8.00, making the entire transaction worth $120,000. This insider now owns 2,891,962 shares in total.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1.12 while generating a return on equity of -4.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cano Health Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cano Health Inc. (CANO)

Looking closely at Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.66 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Cano Health Inc.’s (CANO) raw stochastic average was set at 66.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.03. However, in the short run, Cano Health Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.30. Second resistance stands at $6.51. The third major resistance level sits at $6.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.87. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.66.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.01 billion, the company has a total of 484,470K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,609 M while annual income is -18,020 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 704,340 K while its latest quarter income was 660 K.