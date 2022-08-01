Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) is 8.62% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) on July 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $39.73, soaring 2.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.625 and dropped to $39.27 before settling in for the closing price of $39.48. Within the past 52 weeks, CARR’s price has moved between $34.12 and $58.89.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -17.00%. With a float of $847.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $866.59 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 58000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.15, operating margin of +12.07, and the pretax margin is +11.64.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Building Products & Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Carrier Global Corporation is 0.08%, while institutional ownership is 88.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 04, was worth 168,360. In this transaction Vice President, Controller of this company sold 3,682 shares at a rate of $45.73, taking the stock ownership to the 12 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 12, when Company’s President, Fire & Security sold 33,036 for $56.05, making the entire transaction worth $1,851,813. This insider now owns 9,995 shares in total.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.47) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +8.07 while generating a return on equity of 25.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 64.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carrier Global Corporation (CARR)

The latest stats from [Carrier Global Corporation, CARR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.28 million was superior to 4.96 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.06.

During the past 100 days, Carrier Global Corporation’s (CARR) raw stochastic average was set at 44.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.67. Now, the first resistance to watch is $41.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $41.50. The third major resistance level sits at $42.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.79. The third support level lies at $38.30 if the price breaches the second support level.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 33.54 billion based on 848,242K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 20,613 M and income totals 1,664 M. The company made 4,654 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,379 M in sales during its previous quarter.