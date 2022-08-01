Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) is expecting -1.70% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On July 29, 2022, Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) opened at $19.59, lower -0.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.63 and dropped to $18.945 before settling in for the closing price of $19.17. Price fluctuations for CVE have ranged from $7.20 to $24.91 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 33.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 114.00% at the time writing. With a float of $1.44 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.97 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5938 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.38, operating margin of +10.55, and the pretax margin is +2.71.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cenovus Energy Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 73.10%.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.55) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +1.27 while generating a return on equity of 2.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.60, a number that is poised to hit 1.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 12.02 million, its volume of 12.81 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.01.

During the past 100 days, Cenovus Energy Inc.’s (CVE) raw stochastic average was set at 45.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.49 in the near term. At $19.90, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.53. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.12.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) Key Stats

There are currently 1,949,518K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 36.17 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 36,988 M according to its annual income of 468,370 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,790 M and its income totaled 1,283 M.