Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) is expecting -10.39% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) on July 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $45.11, plunging -0.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.49 and dropped to $44.83 before settling in for the closing price of $45.62. Within the past 52 weeks, CSCO’s price has moved between $40.82 and $64.29.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.20% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -5.20%. With a float of $4.14 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.15 billion.

The firm has a total of 79500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.59, operating margin of +27.32, and the pretax margin is +26.62.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Communication Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cisco Systems Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 75.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 202,537. In this transaction EVP & Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 4,674 shares at a rate of $43.33, taking the stock ownership to the 286,033 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s SVP & Chief Acctg Officer sold 607 for $43.10, making the entire transaction worth $26,162. This insider now owns 79,855 shares in total.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 1/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.81) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +21.26 while generating a return on equity of 26.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.47% during the next five years compared to 3.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cisco Systems Inc., CSCO], we can find that recorded value of 19.22 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 22.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.92.

During the past 100 days, Cisco Systems Inc.’s (CSCO) raw stochastic average was set at 28.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.83. Now, the first resistance to watch is $45.63. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $45.89. The third major resistance level sits at $46.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.57. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $44.31.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 184.85 billion based on 4,140,964K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 49,818 M and income totals 10,591 M. The company made 12,835 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 3,044 M in sales during its previous quarter.