Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) with a beta value of 1.06 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On July 29, 2022, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) opened at $67.21, higher 1.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.005 and dropped to $66.74 before settling in for the closing price of $66.83. Price fluctuations for CTSH have ranged from $63.26 to $93.47 over the past 52 weeks.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 6.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 57.30% at the time writing. With a float of $512.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $520.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 341300 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.90, operating margin of +14.93, and the pretax margin is +15.28.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 423,139. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,687 shares at a rate of $74.40, taking the stock ownership to the 57,534 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s EVP, Head of Global Delivery sold 5,867 for $77.24, making the entire transaction worth $453,167. This insider now owns 5,872 shares in total.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.04) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +11.55 while generating a return on equity of 18.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.30% during the next five years compared to 9.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.31, a number that is poised to hit 1.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.2 million, its volume of 4.26 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.79.

During the past 100 days, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s (CTSH) raw stochastic average was set at 15.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $69.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $80.42. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $68.40 in the near term. At $68.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $69.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $67.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.30. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $65.87.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) Key Stats

There are currently 521,174K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 36.42 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 18,507 M according to its annual income of 2,137 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,826 M and its income totaled 563,000 K.