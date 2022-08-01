Search
Steve Mayer
Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) average volume reaches $14.44M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) kicked off on July 29, 2022, at the price of $31.59, up 0.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.035 and dropped to $31.4401 before settling in for the closing price of $31.70. Over the past 52 weeks, DAL has traded in a range of $28.09-$46.27.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was -5.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 102.20%. With a float of $635.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $638.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 83000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -0.96, operating margin of -8.85, and the pretax margin is +1.33.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of Delta Air Lines Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 66.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 14, was worth 293,100. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $29.31, taking the stock ownership to the 43,010 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s EVP & Chief People Officer sold 7,704 for $41.48, making the entire transaction worth $319,562. This insider now owns 113,153 shares in total.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.23 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1.27) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +0.94 while generating a return on equity of 10.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.31% during the next five years compared to -39.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Delta Air Lines Inc.’s (DAL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.92, a number that is poised to hit 1.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 15.15 million, its volume of 9.44 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, Delta Air Lines Inc.’s (DAL) raw stochastic average was set at 20.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $32.08 in the near term. At $32.35, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $32.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.16. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.89.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 20.20 billion has total of 641,198K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 29,899 M in contrast with the sum of 280,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,824 M and last quarter income was 735,000 K.

