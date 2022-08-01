Search
EJH (E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited) climbed 2.35 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Analyst Insights

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) kicked off on July 29, 2022, at the price of $0.282, up 2.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3288 and dropped to $0.272 before settling in for the closing price of $0.29. Over the past 52 weeks, EJH has traded in a range of $0.25-$29.47.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 32.90%. With a float of $11.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.58 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 523 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.17, operating margin of +12.16, and the pretax margin is +13.52.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Personal Services Industry. The insider ownership of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is 65.16%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +8.60 while generating a return on equity of 13.20.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (EJH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06

Technical Analysis of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.61 million, its volume of 10.51 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (EJH) raw stochastic average was set at 6.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3260, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0715. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3259 in the near term. At $0.3558, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3827. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2691, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2422. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2123.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.70 million has total of 42,508K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 74,530 K in contrast with the sum of 6,410 K annual income.

