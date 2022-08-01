Fastenal Company (FAST) soared 2.93 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

July 29, 2022, Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) trading session started at the price of $50.09, that was 2.93% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.63 and dropped to $49.93 before settling in for the closing price of $49.90. A 52-week range for FAST has been $45.68 – $64.75.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 8.70% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 7.40%. With a float of $573.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $575.46 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 21629 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.54, operating margin of +20.25, and the pretax margin is +20.09.

Fastenal Company (FAST) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Fastenal Company stocks. The insider ownership of Fastenal Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 78.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 14, was worth 49,330. In this transaction CAO/CONTROLLER/TREASURER of this company bought 1,058 shares at a rate of $46.63, taking the stock ownership to the 5,096 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT bought 1,000 for $48.92, making the entire transaction worth $48,920. This insider now owns 26,176 shares in total.

Fastenal Company (FAST) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.45) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +15.39 while generating a return on equity of 32.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.33% during the next five years compared to 13.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Fastenal Company (FAST) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.79, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fastenal Company (FAST)

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) saw its 5-day average volume 3.51 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.25.

During the past 100 days, Fastenal Company’s (FAST) raw stochastic average was set at 37.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.72. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $52.02 in the near term. At $52.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $53.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.27. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $48.62.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) Key Stats

There are 574,679K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 27.75 billion. As of now, sales total 6,011 M while income totals 925,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,779 M while its last quarter net income were 287,100 K.