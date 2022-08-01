Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) is expecting 69.80% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) kicked off on July 29, 2022, at the price of $8.41, down -4.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.80 and dropped to $8.40 before settling in for the closing price of $8.88. Over the past 52 weeks, YMM has traded in a range of $4.12-$19.27.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -87.70%. With a float of $705.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.09 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7103 employees.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0) by -$0.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -87.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s (YMM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 13.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)

Looking closely at Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM), its last 5-days average volume was 5.42 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 7.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s (YMM) raw stochastic average was set at 75.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.12. However, in the short run, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.73. Second resistance stands at $8.96. The third major resistance level sits at $9.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.16. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.93.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.04 billion has total of 1,085,846K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 730,790 K in contrast with the sum of -573,460 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 210,210 K and last quarter income was -30,290 K.