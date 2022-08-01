Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On July 29, 2022, Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) opened at $3.55, higher 9.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.87 and dropped to $3.53 before settling in for the closing price of $3.51. Price fluctuations for HBM have ranged from $3.08 to $8.75 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 5.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -68.90% at the time writing. With a float of $261.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $261.69 million.

In an organization with 2505 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.95, operating margin of +15.20, and the pretax margin is -13.42.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Copper industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hudbay Minerals Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 67.60%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.11) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -16.18 while generating a return on equity of -15.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -68.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.52 million. That was better than the volume of 1.45 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s (HBM) raw stochastic average was set at 13.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.58. However, in the short run, Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.97. Second resistance stands at $4.09. The third major resistance level sits at $4.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.41. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.29.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) Key Stats

There are currently 261,888K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.16 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,502 M according to its annual income of -244,360 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 378,620 K and its income totaled 63,820 K.