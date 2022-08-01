Investors finally get a glimpse of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) volume hitting the figure of 1.24 million.

A new trading day began on July 29, 2022, with Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) stock priced at $0.7763, down -4.21% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8083 and dropped to $0.75 before settling in for the closing price of $0.78. GNUS’s price has ranged from $0.51 to $2.32 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 55.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 84.90%. With a float of $289.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $303.78 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 67 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -191.04, operating margin of -698.88, and the pretax margin is -1605.07.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Genius Brands International Inc. is 4.86%, while institutional ownership is 23.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 487,687. In this transaction Pres. Content Sales & Mkting of this company sold 419,335 shares at a rate of $1.16, taking the stock ownership to the 838,671 shares.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -1604.10 while generating a return on equity of -96.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Genius Brands International Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 27.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.65 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Genius Brands International Inc.’s (GNUS) raw stochastic average was set at 37.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7462, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9627. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7889 in the near term. At $0.8277, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8472. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7306, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7111. The third support level lies at $0.6723 if the price breaches the second support level.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 225.20 million, the company has a total of 316,129K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,870 K while annual income is -126,290 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,440 K while its latest quarter income was -4,530 K.