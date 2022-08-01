Search
Investors finally get a glimpse of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) volume hitting the figure of 1.51 million.

A new trading day began on July 29, 2022, with Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) stock priced at $0.6325, down -7.82% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6595 and dropped to $0.5625 before settling in for the closing price of $0.63. VERB’s price has ranged from $0.29 to $2.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 31.50%. With a float of $72.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.46 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 107 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.27, operating margin of -320.33, and the pretax margin is -327.68.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Verb Technology Company Inc. is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 6.00%.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.07 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -327.69 while generating a return on equity of -286.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Verb Technology Company Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB)

The latest stats from [Verb Technology Company Inc., VERB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.44 million was superior to 1.13 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Verb Technology Company Inc.’s (VERB) raw stochastic average was set at 32.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 138.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 130.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5477, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0862. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6396. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6980. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7366. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5426, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5040. The third support level lies at $0.4456 if the price breaches the second support level.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 63.41 million, the company has a total of 101,441K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,520 K while annual income is -34,490 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,690 K while its latest quarter income was -6,990 K.

