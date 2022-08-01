Investors must take note of AGNC Investment Corp.’s (AGNC) performance last week, which was 3.79%.

On July 29, 2022, AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) opened at $12.56, higher 0.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.885 and dropped to $12.555 before settling in for the closing price of $12.57. Price fluctuations for AGNC have ranged from $9.99 to $16.75 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales slided by -4.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 286.60% at the time writing. With a float of $520.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $524.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 50 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +100.00, operating margin of +34.13, and the pretax margin is +31.03.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AGNC Investment Corp. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 48.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 11, was worth 2,819,760. In this transaction Director, Executive Chair of this company sold 200,000 shares at a rate of $14.10, taking the stock ownership to the 667,920 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 11, when Company’s Director, Executive Chair sold 400,000 for $14.10, making the entire transaction worth $5,639,520. This insider now owns 2,066,178 shares in total.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.63) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +31.03 while generating a return on equity of 7.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 286.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.81% during the next five years compared to -7.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC). Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.91, a number that is poised to hit 0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

The latest stats from [AGNC Investment Corp., AGNC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 12.92 million was superior to 11.34 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, AGNC Investment Corp.’s (AGNC) raw stochastic average was set at 71.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.62. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.01. The third major resistance level sits at $13.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.35. The third support level lies at $12.15 if the price breaches the second support level.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Key Stats

There are currently 523,360K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.48 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,361 M according to its annual income of 749,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 475,000 K and its income totaled -651,000 K.