Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Investors must take note of AGNC Investment Corp.’s (AGNC) performance last week, which was 3.79%.

Company News

On July 29, 2022, AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) opened at $12.56, higher 0.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.885 and dropped to $12.555 before settling in for the closing price of $12.57. Price fluctuations for AGNC have ranged from $9.99 to $16.75 over the past 52 weeks.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]

The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...

That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. .

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales slided by -4.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 286.60% at the time writing. With a float of $520.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $524.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 50 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +100.00, operating margin of +34.13, and the pretax margin is +31.03.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AGNC Investment Corp. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 48.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 11, was worth 2,819,760. In this transaction Director, Executive Chair of this company sold 200,000 shares at a rate of $14.10, taking the stock ownership to the 667,920 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 11, when Company’s Director, Executive Chair sold 400,000 for $14.10, making the entire transaction worth $5,639,520. This insider now owns 2,066,178 shares in total.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.63) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +31.03 while generating a return on equity of 7.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 286.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.81% during the next five years compared to -7.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC). Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.91, a number that is poised to hit 0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

The latest stats from [AGNC Investment Corp., AGNC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 12.92 million was superior to 11.34 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, AGNC Investment Corp.’s (AGNC) raw stochastic average was set at 71.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.62. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.01. The third major resistance level sits at $13.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.35. The third support level lies at $12.15 if the price breaches the second support level.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Key Stats

There are currently 523,360K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.48 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,361 M according to its annual income of 749,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 475,000 K and its income totaled -651,000 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

5.18% volatility in Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) last month: This is a red flag warning

Shaun Noe -
Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) on July 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $108.195, soaring 1.97% from the previous trading day....
Read more

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) average volume reaches $6.64M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Steve Mayer -
July 29, 2022, AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) trading session started at the price of $66.97, that was -0.73% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) with a beta value of 0.67 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on July 29, 2022, with Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG) stock priced at $0.29, down -6.78% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW