Investors must take note of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s (CRDO) performance last week, which was 42.41%.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) kicked off on July 29, 2022, at the price of $15.31, up 5.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.17 and dropped to $15.07 before settling in for the closing price of $15.21. Over the past 52 weeks, CRDO has traded in a range of $8.61-$18.00.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -27.60%. With a float of $96.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.50 million.

The firm has a total of 382 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.21, operating margin of -42.99, and the pretax margin is -43.10.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is 4.40%, while institutional ownership is 26.60%.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 1/30/2022, the organization reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.01) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -46.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s (CRDO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 11.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, CRDO], we can find that recorded value of 1.16 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.95.

During the past 100 days, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s (CRDO) raw stochastic average was set at 89.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.86. The third major resistance level sits at $17.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.66. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.26.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.02 billion has total of 145,304K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 106,480 K in contrast with the sum of -22,180 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 37,530 K and last quarter income was -5,360 K.