Investors must take note of Flex Ltd.’s (FLEX) performance last week, which was 10.16%.

July 29, 2022, Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) trading session started at the price of $16.40, that was 2.38% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.16 and dropped to $16.38 before settling in for the closing price of $16.41. A 52-week range for FLEX has been $13.63 – $19.50.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 1.80% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 60.00%. With a float of $455.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $458.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 172648 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.33, operating margin of +3.91, and the pretax margin is +3.78.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Flex Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Flex Ltd. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 99.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 22, was worth 97,085. In this transaction EVP, General Counsel of this company sold 6,655 shares at a rate of $14.59, taking the stock ownership to the 262,920 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 417,739 for $14.41, making the entire transaction worth $6,019,481. This insider now owns 1,472,652 shares in total.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.38) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +3.59 while generating a return on equity of 24.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.85% during the next five years compared to 27.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Flex Ltd. (FLEX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.93, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Flex Ltd. (FLEX)

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) saw its 5-day average volume 6.04 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Flex Ltd.’s (FLEX) raw stochastic average was set at 55.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.86. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.18 in the near term. At $17.56, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.00. The third support level lies at $15.62 if the price breaches the second support level.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Key Stats

There are 456,296K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.15 billion. As of now, sales total 26,041 M while income totals 936,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 6,851 M while its last quarter net income were 167,000 K.