Investors must take note of InflaRx N.V.’s (IFRX) performance last week, which was 102.96%.

On July 29, 2022, InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) opened at $2.25, higher 17.60% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.90 and dropped to $2.21 before settling in for the closing price of $2.33. Price fluctuations for IFRX have ranged from $0.78 to $5.69 over the past 52 weeks.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 12.70% at the time writing. With a float of $37.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 59 employees.

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of InflaRx N.V. is 14.90%, while institutional ownership is 15.20%.

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.23) by -$0.11. This company achieved a return on equity of -50.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for InflaRx N.V. (IFRX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of InflaRx N.V. (IFRX)

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) saw its 5-day average volume 2.56 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, InflaRx N.V.’s (IFRX) raw stochastic average was set at 92.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 153.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 149.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.02 in the near term. At $3.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.93. The third support level lies at $1.64 if the price breaches the second support level.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) Key Stats

There are currently 44,204K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 91.49 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -53,980 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -14,002 K.