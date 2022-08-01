Investors must take note of TETRA Technologies Inc.’s (TTI) performance last week, which was 15.57%.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) kicked off on July 29, 2022, at the price of $4.26, up 4.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.405 and dropped to $4.20 before settling in for the closing price of $4.18. Over the past 52 weeks, TTI has traded in a range of $2.32-$5.82.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales slided by -8.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -181.00%. With a float of $114.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.26 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1100 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.41, operating margin of -3.40, and the pretax margin is -3.79.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of TETRA Technologies Inc. is 3.70%, while institutional ownership is 57.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21, was worth 713,945. In this transaction Director of this company sold 200,471 shares at a rate of $3.56, taking the stock ownership to the 233,369 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 05, when Company’s VP-Finance & Global Controller sold 25,000 for $3.82, making the entire transaction worth $95,622. This insider now owns 197,677 shares in total.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -4.31 while generating a return on equity of -37.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -181.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.00% during the next five years compared to 39.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at TETRA Technologies Inc.’s (TTI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI)

The latest stats from [TETRA Technologies Inc., TTI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.28 million was superior to 1.25 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, TETRA Technologies Inc.’s (TTI) raw stochastic average was set at 49.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.53. The third major resistance level sits at $4.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.12. The third support level lies at $4.05 if the price breaches the second support level.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 560.60 million has total of 127,703K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 388,270 K in contrast with the sum of 103,330 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 130,040 K and last quarter income was 7,720 K.