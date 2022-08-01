JD.com Inc. (JD) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 37,805 M

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) kicked off on July 29, 2022, at the price of $59.00, down -4.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $60.085 and dropped to $58.37 before settling in for the closing price of $62.13. Over the past 52 weeks, JD has traded in a range of $40.54-$90.41.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 29.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -107.20%. With a float of $1.29 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.56 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 385357 workers is very important to gauge.

JD.com Inc. (JD) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of JD.com Inc. is 5.85%, while institutional ownership is 23.50%.

JD.com Inc. (JD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.23) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -107.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.28% during the next five years compared to -9.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at JD.com Inc.’s (JD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.97, a number that is poised to hit 2.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 18.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of JD.com Inc. (JD)

The latest stats from [JD.com Inc., JD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.48 million was inferior to 13.08 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.69.

During the past 100 days, JD.com Inc.’s (JD) raw stochastic average was set at 64.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $67.52. Now, the first resistance to watch is $60.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $61.03. The third major resistance level sits at $61.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.60. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $56.84.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 98.61 billion has total of 1,347,807K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 149,326 M in contrast with the sum of -559,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 37,805 M and last quarter income was -472,000 K.