KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) last year’s performance of -39.05% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) kicked off on July 29, 2022, at the price of $14.00, down -4.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.29 and dropped to $13.47 before settling in for the closing price of $14.81. Over the past 52 weeks, BEKE has traded in a range of $7.31-$27.85.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -146.50%. With a float of $877.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.19 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 110082 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.59, operating margin of -0.75, and the pretax margin is +1.37.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of KE Holdings Inc. is 0.66%, while institutional ownership is 36.00%.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -0.65 while generating a return on equity of -0.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -146.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at KE Holdings Inc.’s (BEKE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit -1.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE)

Looking closely at KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE), its last 5-days average volume was 9.5 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 15.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.11.

During the past 100 days, KE Holdings Inc.’s (BEKE) raw stochastic average was set at 56.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.21. However, in the short run, KE Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.44. Second resistance stands at $14.78. The third major resistance level sits at $15.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.14. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.80.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 144.52 billion has total of 1,191,224K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,672 M in contrast with the sum of -82,250 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,979 M and last quarter income was -97,480 K.