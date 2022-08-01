Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Last month’s performance of 16.67% for Q&K International Group Limited (QK) is certainly impressive

Company News

On July 29, 2022, Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) opened at $1.89, higher 12.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.76 and dropped to $1.89 before settling in for the closing price of $1.87. Price fluctuations for QK have ranged from $0.60 to $6.70 over the past 52 weeks.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]

The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...

That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. .

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 65.70% at the time writing. With a float of $5.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.48 million.

In an organization with 40 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.00, operating margin of -16.40, and the pretax margin is -54.93.

Q&K International Group Limited (QK) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2019, the company posted -$12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$18.85) by $6.85. This company achieved a net margin of -54.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Q&K International Group Limited (QK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -43.83

Technical Analysis of Q&K International Group Limited (QK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.44 million. That was better than the volume of 0.21 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Q&K International Group Limited’s (QK) raw stochastic average was set at 66.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 145.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 165.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.02. However, in the short run, Q&K International Group Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.61. Second resistance stands at $3.12. The third major resistance level sits at $3.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.38. The third support level lies at $0.87 if the price breaches the second support level.

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) Key Stats

There are currently 10,983K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.79 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 160,820 K according to its annual income of -88,340 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 335,832 K and its income totaled -125,116 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) soared 1.57 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Shaun Noe -
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) on July 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $277.70, soaring 1.57% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.78 million

Steve Mayer -
July 29, 2022, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: SMFG) trading session started at the price of $6.23, that was 4.24% jump from the...
Read more

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) to new highs

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on July 29, 2022, with Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) stock priced at $268.00, up 3.65% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW