Last month’s performance of 16.67% for Q&K International Group Limited (QK) is certainly impressive

On July 29, 2022, Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) opened at $1.89, higher 12.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.76 and dropped to $1.89 before settling in for the closing price of $1.87. Price fluctuations for QK have ranged from $0.60 to $6.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 65.70% at the time writing. With a float of $5.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.48 million.

In an organization with 40 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.00, operating margin of -16.40, and the pretax margin is -54.93.

Q&K International Group Limited (QK) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2019, the company posted -$12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$18.85) by $6.85. This company achieved a net margin of -54.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Q&K International Group Limited (QK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -43.83

Technical Analysis of Q&K International Group Limited (QK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.44 million. That was better than the volume of 0.21 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Q&K International Group Limited’s (QK) raw stochastic average was set at 66.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 145.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 165.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.02. However, in the short run, Q&K International Group Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.61. Second resistance stands at $3.12. The third major resistance level sits at $3.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.38. The third support level lies at $0.87 if the price breaches the second support level.

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) Key Stats

There are currently 10,983K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.79 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 160,820 K according to its annual income of -88,340 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 335,832 K and its income totaled -125,116 K.