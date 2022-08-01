Last month’s performance of 17.99% for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is certainly impressive

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) on July 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $9.40, plunging -0.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.7184 and dropped to $9.345 before settling in for the closing price of $9.45. Within the past 52 weeks, TEVA’s price has moved between $6.78 and $10.50.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -6.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 110.30%. With a float of $1.10 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.11 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 34713 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.10, operating margin of +19.36, and the pretax margin is +4.15.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 46.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28, was worth 525,590. In this transaction Exec. VP Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 58,163 shares at a rate of $9.04, taking the stock ownership to the 2,974 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s Executive VP, Global R&D sold 130,000 for $8.22, making the entire transaction worth $1,068,067. This insider now owns 1,387 shares in total.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.56) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +2.63 while generating a return on equity of 4.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 110.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.00% during the next five years compared to 39.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.95, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)

The latest stats from [Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, TEVA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 30.35 million was superior to 10.25 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s (TEVA) raw stochastic average was set at 69.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.85. The third major resistance level sits at $9.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.11. The third support level lies at $8.87 if the price breaches the second support level.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.36 billion based on 1,103,330K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 15,878 M and income totals 417,000 K. The company made 3,661 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -955,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.