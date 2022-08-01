Search
Last month’s performance of -20.72% for Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) is certainly impressive

Company News

A new trading day began on July 29, 2022, with Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) stock priced at $3.00, down -12.87% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.0693 and dropped to $2.4902 before settling in for the closing price of $3.03. NUTX’s price has ranged from $2.45 to $52.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 68.20%. With a float of $24.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.27 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.46, operating margin of -47.98, and the pretax margin is -77.97.

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Nutex Health Inc. is 89.40%, while institutional ownership is 0.30%.

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -72.73 while generating a return on equity of -36.94.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nutex Health Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 77.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56

Technical Analysis of Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX)

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.66 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Nutex Health Inc.’s (NUTX) raw stochastic average was set at 0.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 386.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.20. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.98 in the near term. At $3.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.15. The third support level lies at $1.82 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.79 billion, the company has a total of 645,362K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 18,790 K while annual income is -13,670 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,210 K while its latest quarter income was -16,760 K.

