Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 16.46%

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) on July 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $5.20, soaring 4.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.8399 and dropped to $4.80 before settling in for the closing price of $5.26. Within the past 52 weeks, LFLY’s price has moved between $4.00 and $11.58.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -210.10%.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Pharmaceutical Retailers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Leafly Holdings Inc. is 23.80%, while institutional ownership is 20.00%.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -210.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 20.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY)

The latest stats from [Leafly Holdings Inc., LFLY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.56 million was superior to 0.28 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.94.

During the past 100 days, Leafly Holdings Inc.’s (LFLY) raw stochastic average was set at 20.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 109.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.43. The third major resistance level sits at $7.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.35. The third support level lies at $3.89 if the price breaches the second support level.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 237.30 million based on 42,990K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -5,700 K. The company made 11,420 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -19,380 K in sales during its previous quarter.