Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) to new highs

A new trading day began on July 29, 2022, with Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) stock priced at $3.40, down -6.29% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.44 and dropped to $3.26 before settling in for the closing price of $3.50. KC’s price has ranged from $2.50 to $36.31 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -12.90%. With a float of $112.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $243.22 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 10209 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.10, operating margin of -20.00, and the pretax margin is -17.39.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.34 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -17.53 while generating a return on equity of -16.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.10, a number that is poised to hit -1.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)

Looking closely at Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.23 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s (KC) raw stochastic average was set at 15.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 109.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.01. However, in the short run, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.39. Second resistance stands at $3.51. The third major resistance level sits at $3.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.15. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.03.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 845.09 million, the company has a total of 243,545K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,422 M while annual income is -249,300 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 342,910 K while its latest quarter income was -87,270 K.