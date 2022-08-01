New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) volume exceeds 4.38 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on July 29, 2022, with New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) stock priced at $27.30, down -5.48% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.0694 and dropped to $26.66 before settling in for the closing price of $29.00. EDU’s price has ranged from $8.40 to $29.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 11.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -134.20%. With a float of $147.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $159.36 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 88126 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.37, operating margin of +3.49, and the pretax margin is +7.37.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. The insider ownership of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 65.20%.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 5/30/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.38 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +7.82 while generating a return on equity of 8.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -134.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.81% during the next five years compared to -19.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.51 million, its volume of 4.71 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.85.

During the past 100 days, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s (EDU) raw stochastic average was set at 89.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.14. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $28.10 in the near term. At $28.79, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $29.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.97. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $25.28.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.37 billion, the company has a total of 169,697K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,277 M while annual income is 334,410 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 614,090 K while its latest quarter income was -122,440 K.