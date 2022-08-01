New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) posted a 7.07% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On July 29, 2022, New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ) opened at $10.94, higher 0.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.04 and dropped to $10.84 before settling in for the closing price of $10.86. Price fluctuations for NRZ have ranged from $8.18 to $11.81 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 22.90% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 142.80% at the time writing. With a float of $464.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $466.79 million.

The firm has a total of 11324 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.17, operating margin of +48.85, and the pretax margin is +33.28.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of New Residential Investment Corp. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 47.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 100,726. In this transaction Director of this company bought 4,000 shares at a rate of $25.18, taking the stock ownership to the 4,000 shares.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.35) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +26.66 while generating a return on equity of 12.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 142.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.14% during the next five years compared to -6.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [New Residential Investment Corp., NRZ], we can find that recorded value of 4.14 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, New Residential Investment Corp.’s (NRZ) raw stochastic average was set at 76.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.13. The third major resistance level sits at $11.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.73. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.62.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ) Key Stats

There are currently 466,787K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.96 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,795 M according to its annual income of 772,230 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,257 M and its income totaled 684,320 K.