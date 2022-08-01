New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) is 12.89% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) kicked off on July 29, 2022, at the price of $10.60, up 0.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.71 and dropped to $10.49 before settling in for the closing price of $10.60. Over the past 52 weeks, NYCB has traded in a range of $8.50-$14.33.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 0.20% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 37.40%. With a float of $459.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $465.14 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2815 employees.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of New York Community Bancorp Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 63.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 10, was worth 480,162. In this transaction Director of this company bought 35,000 shares at a rate of $13.72, taking the stock ownership to the 30,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s Director bought 20,000 for $12.35, making the entire transaction worth $247,000. This insider now owns 139,786 shares in total.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.31) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +33.81 while generating a return on equity of 8.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s (NYCB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) saw its 5-day average volume 8.29 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 7.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s (NYCB) raw stochastic average was set at 72.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.72 in the near term. At $10.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.39. The third support level lies at $10.28 if the price breaches the second support level.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.73 billion has total of 467,038K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,750 M in contrast with the sum of 596,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 443,000 K and last quarter income was 155,000 K.