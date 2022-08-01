No matter how cynical the overall market is American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) performance over the last week is recorded 4.46%

On July 29, 2022, American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) opened at $97.37, higher 0.96% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $99.16 and dropped to $97.14 before settling in for the closing price of $97.62. Price fluctuations for AEP have ranged from $80.22 to $104.81 over the past 52 weeks.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 0.50% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 14.60% at the time writing. With a float of $513.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $513.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 16688 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.09, operating margin of +19.63, and the pretax margin is +15.11.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of American Electric Power Company Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 74.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 545,526. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 5,330 shares at a rate of $102.35, taking the stock ownership to the 8,248 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 1,902 for $99.05, making the entire transaction worth $188,393. This insider now owns 18,134 shares in total.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.2) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +14.97 while generating a return on equity of 11.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.35% during the next five years compared to 31.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.08, a number that is poised to hit 1.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP)

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) saw its 5-day average volume 3.31 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.83.

During the past 100 days, American Electric Power Company Inc.’s (AEP) raw stochastic average was set at 63.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $96.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $92.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $99.43 in the near term. At $100.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $101.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $97.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $96.27. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $95.39.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) Key Stats

There are currently 513,544K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 49.47 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 16,792 M according to its annual income of 2,488 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,593 M and its income totaled 714,700 K.