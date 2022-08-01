No matter how cynical the overall market is, Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) performance over the last week is recorded 47.69%

On July 29, 2022, Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) opened at $3.50, higher 12.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.86 and dropped to $3.47 before settling in for the closing price of $3.41. Price fluctuations for BORR have ranged from $1.12 to $6.96 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $87.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $136.81 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 517 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -22.50, operating margin of -36.49, and the pretax margin is -81.29.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Borr Drilling Limited is 7.54%, while institutional ownership is 34.32%.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.24) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -78.68 while generating a return on equity of -19.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Borr Drilling Limited (BORR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.63

Technical Analysis of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.57 million, its volume of 2.1 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Borr Drilling Limited’s (BORR) raw stochastic average was set at 30.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 179.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 126.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.98 in the near term. At $4.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.20.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Key Stats

There are currently 55,030K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 525.36 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 245,300 K according to its annual income of -193,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 82,000 K and its income totaled -51,300 K.