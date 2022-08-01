No matter how cynical the overall market is, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) performance over the last week is recorded 30.22%

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) kicked off on July 29, 2022, at the price of $13.49, up 6.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.8899 and dropped to $13.46 before settling in for the closing price of $13.58. Over the past 52 weeks, ULCC has traded in a range of $8.19-$17.50.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 53.90%. With a float of $214.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $217.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5502 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -17.14, operating margin of -22.43, and the pretax margin is -6.99.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 98.38%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04, was worth 22,917. In this transaction VP & CAO of this company sold 2,003 shares at a rate of $11.44, taking the stock ownership to the 2,029 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 01, when Company’s Sr. Vice President, Customers sold 1,000 for $11.27, making the entire transaction worth $11,271. This insider now owns 85,122 shares in total.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.5 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.43) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -4.95 while generating a return on equity of -24.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s (ULCC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC)

Looking closely at Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC), its last 5-days average volume was 4.58 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

During the past 100 days, Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s (ULCC) raw stochastic average was set at 93.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.37. However, in the short run, Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.09. Second resistance stands at $15.71. The third major resistance level sits at $16.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.85. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.23.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.45 billion has total of 217,550K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,060 M in contrast with the sum of -102,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 605,000 K and last quarter income was -121,000 K.