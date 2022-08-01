No matter how cynical the overall market is Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) performance over the last week is recorded 11.19%

July 29, 2022, Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX: IMO) trading session started at the price of $46.75, that was 4.06% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.83 and dropped to $46.73 before settling in for the closing price of $46.11. A 52-week range for IMO has been $23.94 – $57.89.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 97.90%. With a float of $164.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $670.50 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5400 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.47, operating margin of +9.27, and the pretax margin is +9.23.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Imperial Oil Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Imperial Oil Limited is 69.60%, while institutional ownership is 18.10%.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.6) by -$0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +6.97 while generating a return on equity of 11.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 97.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.00% during the next five years compared to 2.98% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX: IMO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.56, a number that is poised to hit 3.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO)

The latest stats from [Imperial Oil Limited, IMO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.61 million was inferior to 0.62 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.03.

During the past 100 days, Imperial Oil Limited’s (IMO) raw stochastic average was set at 44.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $48.96. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $49.95. The third major resistance level sits at $51.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.75. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $44.76.

Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX: IMO) Key Stats

There are 636,676K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 28.77 billion. As of now, sales total 29,993 M while income totals 1,978 M. Its latest quarter income was 10,017 M while its last quarter net income were 926,200 K.