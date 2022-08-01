No matter how cynical the overall market is, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) performance over the last week is recorded 0.00%

A new trading day began on July 29, 2022, with NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) stock priced at $0.22, up 8.21% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.26 and dropped to $0.22 before settling in for the closing price of $0.22. NBY’s price has ranged from $0.17 to $0.77 over the past 52 weeks.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -6.70% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 52.30%. With a float of $43.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.09 million.

The firm has a total of 29 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.03, operating margin of -105.24, and the pretax margin is -69.16.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 3.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 30,000. In this transaction CEO, GC and Director of this company bought 69,767 shares at a rate of $0.43, taking the stock ownership to the 73,172 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s CFO bought 36,765 for $0.44, making the entire transaction worth $16,177. This insider now owns 127,461 shares in total.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -69.16 while generating a return on equity of -51.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc., NBY], we can find that recorded value of 0.51 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NBY) raw stochastic average was set at 38.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2303, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3343. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2597. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2793. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2992. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2202, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2003. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1807.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.60 million, the company has a total of 52,618K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,420 K while annual income is -5,820 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,630 K while its latest quarter income was -110 K.