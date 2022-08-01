No matter how cynical the overall market is, Realty Income Corporation (O) performance over the last week is recorded 3.70%

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) on July 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $73.10, soaring 0.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $74.18 and dropped to $73.0428 before settling in for the closing price of $73.54. Within the past 52 weeks, O’s price has moved between $62.28 and $75.40.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 13.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -24.30%. With a float of $590.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $593.83 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 367 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.53, operating margin of +46.23, and the pretax margin is +18.82.

Realty Income Corporation (O) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Realty Income Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 78.80%.

Realty Income Corporation (O) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.42) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +17.24 while generating a return on equity of 1.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.10% during the next five years compared to -5.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) Trading Performance Indicators

Realty Income Corporation (O) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 225.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Realty Income Corporation (O)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.84 million, its volume of 2.82 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.27.

During the past 100 days, Realty Income Corporation’s (O) raw stochastic average was set at 89.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $68.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $69.06. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $74.43 in the near term. At $74.87, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $75.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.60. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $72.16.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 43.24 billion based on 601,598K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,080 M and income totals 359,460 K. The company made 807,340 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 199,370 K in sales during its previous quarter.