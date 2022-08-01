Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) performance over the last week is recorded 7.79%

Analyst Insights

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) on July 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.13, soaring 1.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.19 and dropped to $6.935 before settling in for the closing price of $6.97. Within the past 52 weeks, SWN’s price has moved between $3.81 and $9.87.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]

The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...

That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. .

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 22.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 99.40%. With a float of $1.11 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.11 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 938 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.91, operating margin of +40.86, and the pretax margin is -0.37.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Southwestern Energy Company is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 88.40%.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.38) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -0.37 while generating a return on equity of -1.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.00% during the next five years compared to 65.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) Trading Performance Indicators

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)

Looking closely at Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN), its last 5-days average volume was 26.62 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 35.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Southwestern Energy Company’s (SWN) raw stochastic average was set at 42.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.98. However, in the short run, Southwestern Energy Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.19. Second resistance stands at $7.32. The third major resistance level sits at $7.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.81. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.68.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.18 billion based on 1,116,177K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,667 M and income totals -25,000 K. The company made 2,943 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,675 M in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) performance over the last week is recorded 11.19%

Sana Meer -
July 29, 2022, Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX: IMO) trading session started at the price of $46.75, that was 4.06% jump from the session before....
Read more

$995.13K in average volume shows that Five9 Inc. (FIVN) is heading in the right direction

Steve Mayer -
On July 29, 2022, Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) opened at $107.37, higher 9.90% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

Recent developments with DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.82 cents.

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on July 29, 2022, with DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) stock priced at $5.59, down -1.44% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW