No matter how cynical the overall market is, Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) performance over the last week is recorded 3.69%

On July 29, 2022, Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) opened at $4.76, higher 0.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.81 and dropped to $4.655 before settling in for the closing price of $4.75. Price fluctuations for AUY have ranged from $3.70 to $6.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -28.40% at the time writing. With a float of $957.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $961.06 million.

The firm has a total of 5858 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.54, operating margin of +29.92, and the pretax margin is +21.13.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Yamana Gold Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 60.70%.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.06) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +8.12 while generating a return on equity of 3.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Yamana Gold Inc., AUY], we can find that recorded value of 18.16 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 20.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Yamana Gold Inc.’s (AUY) raw stochastic average was set at 24.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.84. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.90. The third major resistance level sits at $5.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.53.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) Key Stats

There are currently 961,039K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.47 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,815 M according to its annual income of 147,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 441,900 K and its income totaled 57,800 K.