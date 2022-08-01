Now that Digital Brands Group Inc.’s volume has hit 4.1 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) on July 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.11, plunging -3.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1128 and dropped to $0.1042 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. Within the past 52 weeks, DBGI’s price has moved between $0.10 and $6.64.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -311.60%. With a float of $8.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.23 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 58 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.08, operating margin of -252.93, and the pretax margin is -441.12.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Apparel Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Digital Brands Group Inc. is 4.20%, while institutional ownership is 3.80%.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -426.61.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -311.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.68

Technical Analysis of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) saw its 5-day average volume 7.74 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Digital Brands Group Inc.’s (DBGI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 176.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1826, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4667. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1131 in the near term. At $0.1173, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1217. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1045, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1001. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0959.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.10 million based on 13,876K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,580 K and income totals -32,360 K. The company made 3,430 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -7,830 K in sales during its previous quarter.