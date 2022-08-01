Now that Kaltura Inc.’s volume has hit 1.32 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTR) kicked off on July 29, 2022, at the price of $2.51, up 6.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.75 and dropped to $2.48 before settling in for the closing price of $2.36. Over the past 52 weeks, KLTR has traded in a range of $1.32-$14.00.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -66.90%. With a float of $78.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.83 million.

In an organization with 758 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.24, operating margin of -19.80, and the pretax margin is -31.99.

Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Kaltura Inc. is 10.40%, while institutional ownership is 40.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05, was worth 1,204. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 100 shares at a rate of $12.04, taking the stock ownership to the 16,689,639 shares.

Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -35.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -66.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Kaltura Inc.’s (KLTR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kaltura Inc. (KLTR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.61 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.68 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Kaltura Inc.’s (KLTR) raw stochastic average was set at 83.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 127.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.32. However, in the short run, Kaltura Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.68. Second resistance stands at $2.85. The third major resistance level sits at $2.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.31. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.14.

Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 303.91 million has total of 127,692K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 165,020 K in contrast with the sum of -59,350 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 41,720 K and last quarter income was -16,930 K.