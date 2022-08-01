Search
admin
admin

Now that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s volume has hit 36.38 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Top Picks

A new trading day began on July 29, 2022, with Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) stock priced at $1.84, down -10.16% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.24 and dropped to $1.66 before settling in for the closing price of $1.87. TNXP’s price has ranged from $1.19 to $26.08 over the past 52 weeks.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]

The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...

That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. .

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 53.60%.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 73 workers is very important to gauge.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 9.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 34,200. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.71, taking the stock ownership to the 24,235 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 100,000 for $0.24, making the entire transaction worth $24,500. This insider now owns 112,177 shares in total.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 10.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.60, a number that is poised to hit -1.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -6.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

The latest stats from [Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., TNXP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 38.97 million was superior to 4.57 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s (TNXP) raw stochastic average was set at 6.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 191.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 145.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8452, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.0486. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.0600. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.4400. The third major resistance level sits at $2.6400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2800. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9000.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 62.70 million, the company has a total of 18,590K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -92,290 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -26,417 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...

The AES Corporation (AES) average volume reaches $5.62M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Steve Mayer -
The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) on July 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $22.10, plunging -0.27% from the previous trading...
Read more

Investors must take note of Flex Ltd.’s (FLEX) performance last week, which was 10.16%.

Shaun Noe -
July 29, 2022, Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) trading session started at the price of $16.40, that was 2.38% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) with a beta value of 1.63 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Sana Meer -
On July 29, 2022, Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) opened at $4.63, higher 0.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW