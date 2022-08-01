Search
Recent developments with Trevena Inc. (TRVN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.84 cents.

Company News

A new trading day began on July 29, 2022, with Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) stock priced at $0.24, down -5.67% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.254 and dropped to $0.2366 before settling in for the closing price of $0.26. TRVN’s price has ranged from $0.18 to $1.54 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -31.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -37.30%. With a float of $163.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $165.52 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 43 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -216.58, operating margin of -9157.85, and the pretax margin is -9098.41.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Trevena Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 20.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 28, was worth 13,032. In this transaction SVP, CFO of this company sold 31,785 shares at a rate of $0.41, taking the stock ownership to the 873,056 shares.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.1 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -9098.41 while generating a return on equity of -61.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -37.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Trevena Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 108.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Trevena Inc. (TRVN)

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.01 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Trevena Inc.’s (TRVN) raw stochastic average was set at 15.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 131.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3499, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5341. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2559 in the near term. At $0.2636, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2385, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2288. The third support level lies at $0.2211 if the price breaches the second support level.

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 43.42 million, the company has a total of 165,520K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 570 K while annual income is -51,590 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 20 K while its latest quarter income was -16,390 K.

