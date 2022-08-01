Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 7.97 million

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) kicked off on July 29, 2022, at the price of $21.01, up 1.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.26 and dropped to $20.99 before settling in for the closing price of $20.92. Over the past 52 weeks, RF has traded in a range of $18.01-$25.57.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 1.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 141.90%. With a float of $929.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $938.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 19723 employees.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Regions Financial Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 77.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 612,505. In this transaction SEVP of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $24.50, taking the stock ownership to the 33,327 shares.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.47) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +38.01 while generating a return on equity of 13.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 141.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.64% during the next five years compared to 23.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Regions Financial Corporation’s (RF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Regions Financial Corporation (RF)

Looking closely at Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF), its last 5-days average volume was 7.78 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 9.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, Regions Financial Corporation’s (RF) raw stochastic average was set at 53.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.11. However, in the short run, Regions Financial Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.30. Second resistance stands at $21.41. The third major resistance level sits at $21.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.87. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.76.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 19.77 billion has total of 934,500K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,605 M in contrast with the sum of 2,521 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,795 M and last quarter income was 583,000 K.