Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) is -10.01% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

July 29, 2022, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) trading session started at the price of $37.00, that was 2.25% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.75 and dropped to $36.385 before settling in for the closing price of $37.86. A 52-week range for RCL has been $31.09 – $98.27.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -29.00% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 22.80%. With a float of $219.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $254.82 million.

In an organization with 85000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -159.51, operating margin of -248.82, and the pretax margin is -343.34.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 75.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 149,638. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,785 shares at a rate of $53.73, taking the stock ownership to the 32,583 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 29, when Company’s Pres& CEO,Royal Caribbean Intl sold 3,637 for $80.00, making the entire transaction worth $290,960. This insider now owns 116,951 shares in total.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$4.57 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$4.47) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -343.34 while generating a return on equity of -75.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -17.54, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.72 million. That was better than the volume of 4.9 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.50.

During the past 100 days, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (RCL) raw stochastic average was set at 13.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $69.59. However, in the short run, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $39.51. Second resistance stands at $40.31. The third major resistance level sits at $41.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.58. The third support level lies at $34.78 if the price breaches the second support level.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Key Stats

There are 254,956K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.90 billion. As of now, sales total 1,532 M while income totals -5,261 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,059 M while its last quarter net income were -1,167 M.