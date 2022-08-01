Search
Steve Mayer

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 5.55 million

A new trading day began on July 29, 2022, with Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: SHLX) stock priced at $16.06, down -0.12% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.075 and dropped to $16.05 before settling in for the closing price of $16.07. SHLX’s price has ranged from $10.76 to $16.08 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 8.50%. With a float of $123.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $393.30 million.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Shell Midstream Partners L.P. is 68.54%, while institutional ownership is 19.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 16, was worth 17,316. In this transaction Vice President, Commercial of this company bought 1,399 shares at a rate of $12.38, taking the stock ownership to the 1,399 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 09, when Company’s insider bought 3,200 for $12.41, making the entire transaction worth $39,712. This insider now owns 18,700 shares in total.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.36 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.90% during the next five years compared to -0.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: SHLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 92.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Shell Midstream Partners L.P., SHLX], we can find that recorded value of 8.43 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 98.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s (SHLX) raw stochastic average was set at 98.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 21.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.30. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.08. The third major resistance level sits at $16.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.03. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.02.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: SHLX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.31 billion, the company has a total of 393,290K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 556,000 K while annual income is 556,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 135,000 K while its latest quarter income was 158,000 K.

