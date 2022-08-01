T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) is 7.26% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on July 29, 2022, with T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) stock priced at $140.82, up 0.96% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $143.47 and dropped to $139.65 before settling in for the closing price of $141.70. TMUS’s price has ranged from $101.51 to $146.92 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 16.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 1.40%. With a float of $599.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.25 billion.

In an organization with 75000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.40, operating margin of +12.50, and the pretax margin is +4.18.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of T-Mobile US Inc. is 52.20%, while institutional ownership is 42.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 2,466,600. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $123.33, taking the stock ownership to the 654,472 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s President and CEO sold 20,000 for $121.99, making the entire transaction worth $2,439,800. This insider now owns 674,472 shares in total.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.57 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +3.77 while generating a return on equity of 4.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 59.04% during the next five years compared to 7.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are T-Mobile US Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 111.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.11 million. That was better than the volume of 5.16 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.83.

During the past 100 days, T-Mobile US Inc.’s (TMUS) raw stochastic average was set at 98.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $133.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $123.77. However, in the short run, T-Mobile US Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $144.47. Second resistance stands at $145.88. The third major resistance level sits at $148.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $140.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $138.24. The third support level lies at $136.83 if the price breaches the second support level.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 176.70 billion, the company has a total of 1,249,290K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 80,118 M while annual income is 3,024 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 20,120 M while its latest quarter income was 713,000 K.