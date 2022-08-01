The Walt Disney Company (DIS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 10.93% last month.

A new trading day began on July 29, 2022, with The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) stock priced at $105.14, up 1.14% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $106.34 and dropped to $103.37 before settling in for the closing price of $104.90. DIS’s price has ranged from $90.23 to $187.58 over the past 52 weeks.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 3.90% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 170.70%. With a float of $1.82 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.82 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 190000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.61, operating margin of +5.55, and the pretax margin is +3.80.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of The Walt Disney Company is 0.14%, while institutional ownership is 64.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 29,945. In this transaction EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax of this company sold 226 shares at a rate of $132.50, taking the stock ownership to the 27,003 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 18, when Company’s SEVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 15,342 for $151.54, making the entire transaction worth $2,324,927. This insider now owns 165,707 shares in total.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.03 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +3.00 while generating a return on equity of 2.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 170.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 39.80% during the next five years compared to -28.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Walt Disney Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 121.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.48, a number that is poised to hit 0.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Walt Disney Company (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) saw its 5-day average volume 8.16 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 12.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.88.

During the past 100 days, The Walt Disney Company’s (DIS) raw stochastic average was set at 29.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $100.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $133.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $107.17 in the near term. At $108.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $110.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $104.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $102.30. The third support level lies at $101.23 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 188.52 billion, the company has a total of 1,820,633K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 67,418 M while annual income is 1,995 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 19,249 M while its latest quarter income was 470,000 K.