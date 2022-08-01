TSM (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited) dropped -0.15 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on July 29, 2022, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) stock priced at $87.82, down -0.15% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $89.21 and dropped to $87.79 before settling in for the closing price of $88.61. TSM’s price has ranged from $73.74 to $145.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.90% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 15.20%. With a float of $4.86 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.19 billion.

The firm has a total of 52045 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.69, operating margin of +40.96, and the pretax margin is +41.42.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is 0.04%, while institutional ownership is 17.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2021, the company reported earnings of $1.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +37.58 while generating a return on equity of 29.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.20% during the next five years compared to 12.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1809.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.92, a number that is poised to hit 1.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, TSM], we can find that recorded value of 8.67 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 12.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.44.

During the past 100 days, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s (TSM) raw stochastic average was set at 40.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $86.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $106.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $89.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $89.91. The third major resistance level sits at $90.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $87.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $87.07. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $86.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 434.62 billion, the company has a total of 5,186,080K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 57,225 M while annual income is 21,354 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 18,158 M while its latest quarter income was 8,057 M.